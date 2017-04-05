Design hand hygiene poster for QA Hospital and win £100 voucher

A HOSPITAL wants to teach people about the importance of hand hygiene and is running a competition to get the crucial message across.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, is working with The News to encourage people to design a poster about washing hands.

As previously reported, studies have found only five per cent of people wash their hands properly after going to the toilet.

Schools and colleges as well as artists are being called upon to get creative and design the poster with the phrase Clean Your Hands.

The winner will get a £100 Amazon voucher, the runner-up will get a £50 voucher with the third-place prize a £30 voucher.

The deadline for entries is April 22. Email entries to ellie.pilmoor@thenews.co.uk or send to Ellie Pilmoor, The News, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN.