Diabetes charity on Hayling Island commended at awards night

A DIABETES charity has been commended for its work at an awards night.

Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation, based on Hayling Island, received the judge’s specialist award at the annual Quality in Care Diabetes awards.

The national organisation was highly-commended as an outstanding educator in diabetes.

It comes after the charity’s work to support and educate people with the condition and their families.

Sarah Tutton, chief executive, said: ‘We are very proud of what we got at the awards.

‘We have worked very hard to measure the effectiveness of these events for people living with diabetes.

‘We know it offers the support and information to help people to learn to self-manage their condition and avoid long-term complications.

‘It’s amazing to have this hard work recognised among so many other fantastic projects going on around the country.’