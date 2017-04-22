Event to offer tips on life after school for disabled youngsters

YOUNG people with learning disabilities are being invited to a new event showcasing the options open to them when they leave school.

Information on services and college courses will be available at the Mountbatten Centre, in Alexandra Park, Portsmouth, on Wednesday, from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors will be able to talk to people with learning disabilities who will discuss their experiences of the support that is already available.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said there was plenty of help on offer.

‘We have a fantastic range of options available for young people with learning disabilities and this event is a great opportunity to find out what support is available,’ he said.

For more information, contact the council’s learning disabilities integrated team on (023) 9268 4600 or search ‘learning disability’ at portsmouth.gov.uk.