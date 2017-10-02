Events look to create more dementia friends in Fareham and Gosport

Have your say

FREE dementia friends sessions were held for hundreds of people.

John James, owner of at-home care company Home Instead Senior Care, delivered the events to nearly 400 people across Fareham and Gosport.

The dementia friends initiative, which is backed by the government, aims to increase dementia awareness.

A dementia friend is someone who has attended an hour-long information session and has committed to helping make the lives of people living with dementia better.

John said: ‘Here at Home Instead many of our clients are living with forms of dementia, so we understand the importance of doing as much as possible to improve their quality of life.

‘My hope is that by working together, we can raise awareness of the condition and create a dementia friendly place to live.’