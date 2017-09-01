Exhibition to help combat mental health

AN ART installation created by young people and organisations from across the region aims to highlight the importance of raising mental health awareness.

The Starfish art installations – one of which will be in Fareham – consist of 145 ceramic starfish which have been made by young people to represent the lives lost to suicide each year.

Helen Dove from Hampshire CAMHS said: ‘We hope that this exhibition will start a conversation about mental wellbeing and end the taboo, enabling the community to feel more comfortable speaking about suicide and finding support.’

The exhibition will be on display in Ferneham Hall, Fareham, from Tuesday, September 5.