Fareham and Gosport CCG take part in event to stay healthy

STAFF took part in a ‘workout at work’ day to promote the importance of being fit and healthy.

Members of the team at Fareham and Gosport and south eastern Hampshire clinical commissioning groups (CCG) head office took part in the national promotion organised by Chartered Society of Physiotherapy.

Physiotherapist Kate Butter and her team from Fareham Community Hospital supported staff with a variety of activities including exercise sessions, posture checks, spinal advice, relaxation and guidance on staying fit and healthy.

She said: ‘We were delighted with the response, with staff members making the most of the opportunity to find out how they can improve their posture while sitting at their desk and how they can move more in their working day.

‘It was also great to see the CCGs leading by example and recognising the importance of looking after health, wellbeing and fitness at work.

‘Musculoskeletal issues such as back pain can be one of the main causes for sickness absence in the UK, so it is important that staff look after their posture and muscle strength and that employers support staff to do this.’

Dr Paul Howden, deputy chairman at Fareham and Gosport CCG, welcomed the event calling it a useful learning opportunity.

He said: ‘It was a great way for us to encourage our staff to improve their health and do more exercise.’