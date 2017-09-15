Fareham cancer centre holding charity quiz night

Have your say

ACTOR Hugh Dennis will host a quiz show raising money for a centre which supports women with breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield has organised the Haven’t the Foggiest Celebrity Quiz and tickets are still available.

The evening will also have a raffle and auction to raise money for The Haven, at The Square. It is being held on October 11 at Winchester Guildhall.

To get tickets visit breastcancerhaven.org.uk/Event/havent-the-foggiest-2017.