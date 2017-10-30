Fareham council to take first step in bid to tackle air pollution on busy route

FIRST steps of an action plan to tackle air pollution on a busy road are to be implemented.

Fareham Borough Council has been instructed by the government to develop a feasibility study to address illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide between the top of the A32 and Junction 11 of the M27.

While the authority is limited by what it can do as it does not have powers to alter roads, the council is required to submit an initial plan by next March.

Councillor Trevor Cartwright, executive member for health, is expected to sign off on the first stage of this plan at a meeting on Thursday.

This is to conduct a traffic survey using automatic number plate recognition cameras and associated equipment at key locations to monitor traffic coming in and out of the afflicted route across a seven-day period, starting from November 20.

The council has selected Atkins air quality management consultants to carry out the survey if approved by Cllr Cartwright. It will cost £94,000 and is funded by Defra and the Department for Transport.