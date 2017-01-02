Fareham doctor takes part in talk on Irish NHS

A FAREHAM doctor took part in an Irish celebration of the National Health Service.

Dr Donal Collins, who is helping to spearhead the Better Local Care (BLC) initiative in southern Hampshire, took part in a panel discussion on ‘A Celebration of the Irish Contribution to Healthcare in the UK’.

Dr Collins, who qualified in Cork in 1989 and worked for five years in a district general hospital in Limerick, works at The Highlands Practice in Fareham.

He said: ‘The event was an eclectic mix of NHS workers at an event celebrating Irish working in the NHS and it was really nice to be asked to attend.’