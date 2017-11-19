Fears raised over lack of GP surgery at homes site

CONCERNS have been raised about a lack of healthcare provision in a 3,500-home development.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward has expressed worry over there being no new doctors’ surgery proposed at the site in North Whiteley.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘The residents I represent can only be adversely affected by overwhelming the current surgery.’

In response to Cllr Woodward’s query chief finance officer for NHS Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group Andy Wood said: ‘We’re aware of the plans for the new homes at North Whiteley.

‘We believe the surgery at Whiteley has space on site for expansion and are already talking to the practice’s landlords about increasing the size of the car park.’

‘Clinical staffing levels will need to be taken into account.’

The application was approved by Winchester City Council in 2015 and work is expected to start next year.

But Cllr Woodward said: ‘Fareham planners have already advised on a number of occasions that expanding the existing car park would not be supported as next to it is protected woodland.

‘So we have the prospect of an extra 3,500 homes all needing to access the existing Whiteley surgery which cannot be expanded.’

It comes after the CCG originally decided not to provide a health hub at Welborne before making a U-turn on the decision.

Cllr Woodward added: ‘I found the CCG to be effective when I lobbied them on behalf of Fareham residents but they have no democratic representation on their board hence they are not always aware what people think.’