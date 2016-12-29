Figures show 83 per cent of people in south east have bad habits

FIGURES have revealed that eight out of 10 people in the region are leading unhealthy lives.

Research from Public Health England has show 83 per cent of adults in the south east are either overweight or obese, exceed alcohol guidelines or are physically inactive.

To help improve the way people see their health, Public Health England is encouraging people aged 40 to 60 to complete a health survey as the new year begins.

People living in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas can complete the quiz, called How Are You, as part of a health MOT to see how they can become healthier.

It takes lifestyle information, gives you a health score and then links to free localised, personalised information, apps and tools.

Dr Alison Barnett, deputy centre director for Public Health England ​s​outh ​e​ast, said:​ ​​‘We know people can be busy with work and family life and sometimes their own health can become the least of their priorities.

​‘The How Are You quiz will help anyone who wants to take a few minutes to take stock and find out quickly where they can take a little action to make a big difference to their health.

​‘It is vitally important that we work to help people to eat better, be more active, stop smoking and consider their drinking.

‘By working together we can improve the health of people in the area.’

The figures, released yesterday, showed that one in six people in the south east still smoke and 61 per cent of adults are overweight, including being obese.

Nationally, the diabetes rate among people aged 40 to 60 has doubled with obese adults more than five times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those who are a healthy weight.

Clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) also encourage people to live healthier and earlier this year they launched their Self-Care Week campaign. It encouraged people to look after themselves and their families.

Dr David Chilvers, GP and chairman of the governing body of Fareham and Gosport CCG, said: ‘Understanding self-care looks at the full spectrum of healthcare from minor illnesses such as coughs and colds, to long-term conditions such as Type 2 diabetes or heart disease.

‘If we can help people to treat themselves, this will not only improve their own quality of life but it gives them confidence and greater control of their own health.

‘This encourages healthy behaviours that help prevent ill health in the long-term.

‘It will also relieve pressure on NHS services. We want to provide people with the tools, information and support to stay as healthy as possible for as long as possible.’

Across the country more than 1.1m people have taken part in the How Are You quiz and where appropriate, been directed to download Public Health England apps like Couch to 5K, Alcohol Checker and Easy Meals.

These sit alongside their other online tools like Heart Age which gives people their ‘heart age’ based on age and lifestyle. To take the How Are You quiz visit nhs.uk/oneyou/how-are-you or for more information on how to have a healthier lifestyle visit healthcheck.nhs.uk