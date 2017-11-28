Film screening will raise cash to fight polio

Have your say

THE Rotary Club is supporting a city film screening in aid of combating polio.

The Portsmouth and Southsea Rotary Club (PSRC) is urging film-lovers to watch Breathe at No 6 Cinema in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard next week.

The film tells the love story of a couple who refuse to give up after being struck by polio.

The screening will raise cash for the Rotary Club’s campaign – Purple4Polio – in a bid to raise awareness of and end the disease.

Breathe will screen at No 6 Cinema at 7pm on Saturday, December 9.

Tickets for under-25s are £5 and adult tickets are £9.