Former QA Hospital chief executive has new charity role

THE former chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust will start a new job at a charity next month.

Ursula Ward, who worked at the trust which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital for 12 years, is now the chief executive of the Florence Nightingale Foundation.

She will start her position at the charity, which supports nurses and midwives with scholarships and mentoring, on February 13.

Ms Ward said: ‘I am both honoured and excited.

‘I am committed to working with the board of trustees, the wider NHS, academic organisations and the relevant bodies to further build on the foundation’s significant achievements.’

Bryan Sanderson, chairman of the foundation, welcomed Ms Ward’s appointment.

He said: ‘Ursula brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role following her extensive NHS career.

‘I am delighted to welcome her and look forward to working with her.’

Ms Ward stepped down from QA Hospital last May.