Former Southsea and Havant woman with terminal cancer wants dream holiday

A WOMAN with terminal cancer has set up a fundraising page to help her achieve her dream of going to Italy.

Maureen Hunter, who used to live in Southsea and the Havant area, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in her liver earlier this year.

The 67-year-old is now raising money to achieve her life-long dream of going to Venice or Rome.

Due to her health condition, the travel insurance is too costly for her pay for herself.

Maureen said: ‘This will be my last holiday with my husband who has Alzheimer’s disease. I hope to raise enough to go as our insurance are more than £600.

‘I have never asked for help of any kind and I have had times of struggling.

‘I am usually the one who is happy to help other people.

‘I wouldn’t ask but it is a dream I wish to come true before my health stops me fulfilling it.’

Maureen, who now lives in Salisbury, is hoping to go before November.

To donate visit gofundme.com/my-funeral-expenses-i-am-terminal.