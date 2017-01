FREE dental checks will be available to people from a fully-equipped mobile dental clinic in February.

The Toothbus, which is run by the NHS, will be located in Gosport high street, near the town hall, between 9am and 5pm every Saturday next month.

No appointment is necessary but people can book in advance. It is available for adults and children.

To make an appointment or find out more, visit toothbus.co.uk.

Alternatively call 01962 670 501.