Free event to educate older drivers about road safety

Have your say

OLDER drivers will be given the chance to get access to more information about staying safe when driving.

A free event next Wednesday will see the Older Drivers’ Forum head to Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth to speak about road safety.

The group will be joined by Hampshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit, which will be there to offer advice.

Officers will be on hand from 9.30am until 3pm, offering support on a variety of topics.

They will include brushing up on your driving skills, how to book a driver assessment, arranging a regular eyesight test and getting advice on health and wellbeing issues that could affect driving ability.

Other topics being discussed will include renewing your licence at 70, learning about the consequences of not being fit to drive an discovering the alternative transport options other than driving.

Colleagues from the force’s cyber protect team will also be able to offer advice.