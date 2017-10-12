Free service gives tips for having good mental health in workplace

Have your say

A FREE service offering psychological therapies has listed top tips for improving mental wellbeing at work.

Italk, run in partnership between Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust and Solent Mind, revealed the advice as part of World Mental Health Day, held earlier this week.

The theme was mental health in the workplace after figures showed the number of working days lost to stress, anxiety and depression increased by 24 per cent since 2011.

Jessica Laithwaite and Alexandra Davison are trainee psychological wellbeing practitioners at Italk.

Alexandra said: ‘Managing your own mental health or that of your workforce doesn’t have to be difficult.

‘The NHS recommend five steps that you can do to improve your wellbeing and that of your staff.’

The steps include keeping active, being mindful, giving to others, keep learning and connecting with others.

Alexandra added: ‘Figures show one in five people will take a day off work due to stress so ensuring we create the right environment is important.’