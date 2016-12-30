Fresh plea for more blood donors in Hampshire to come forward

RESIDENTS across the Portsmouth area are being urged to give blood as a new year’s resolution instead of giving something up.

NHS Blood and Transplant is calling on more people to donate blood in 2017 which could be used to save a life.

It comes after an online survey by the organisation revealed 70 per cent of people aged 16 to 79 did not make a new year’s resolution.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: ‘The new year has traditionally been a time when people think about giving things up.

‘This year we’re asking people in Hampshire to make a new kind of resolution and register to give blood.

‘Each donation can potentially save up to three lives. In 2017 don’t just give up, give.’

First-time donors are desperately needed by the cause to replace those who can no longer give blood.

More than half of the nation’s blood donors are aged 45 and over, so the service is looking for younger volunteers to join – especially those from black or Asian communities, as well as donors with the universal blood group O negative.

To register as a donor, or to find out more information, see www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.