Fresh warning in Hampshire as bird flu fears deepen

A BIRD flu warning has been extended as the epidemic deepens across the UK.

Poultry owners across the area are being advised to keep their animals locked away and separated from wild birds until Tuesday, February 28.

Chickens, ducks and geese should be moved to a indoors or, if this is not possible, owners should put up netting to create a temporary enclosure, keeping food and water supplies inside and out of reach of wild birds.

David Barling, cabinet member with responsibilty for trading standards at West Sussex County Council, said: ‘All poultry keepers must continue to be vigilant and do all they can to protect against this highly pathogenic strain of the disease, which is why the Prevention Zone has been extended into February.

‘Our officers have been distributing flyers to the main poultry feed suppliers in the county to raise awareness of the restrictions. I must stress though that any risk to human health is extremely low.’

For more details, see www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu