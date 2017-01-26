Friendly atmosphere sees Hayling Island care home rated good

A CARE home which offers short-term respite care for adults with learning disabilities has been rated good after an inspection.

Orchard Close Care Home on Hayling Island was visited by the Care Quality Commission which noted it had a ‘warm and friendly atmosphere’ and staff knew how to keep residents safe.

The report said: ‘People were enabled to participate in a range of activities during their stay.

‘Care plans were person-centred and were reviewed and updated at regular intervals.’

The home was rated ‘good’ for four of the five criteria looked at including being safe and caring. For effectiveness it was rated ‘requires improvement’.