Frustration expressed as plans for five-storey health hub in North End thrown out

PLANS for a health hub that were dubbed 'years ahead of its time' have been thrown out by councillors.

The ambitious proposals for the facility in London Road were unanimously canned by the city council's planning committee due to there being 'too many things wrong with it.'

How the proposed scheme would have looked on London Road

While acknowledging that the city was in a desperate need of the proposed facilities, councillors could not overlook flaws in the plans.

The concerns included the design, lack of parking spaces, impact on air quality along the route and use of an extremely narrow alleyway from the car park to London Road which users would have to navigate.

Councillor Darren Sanders lamented the decision to refuse the application from The Project Support Practice.

He said: 'We need more buildings like this in the city. North End really needs an anchor and that is one of the big problems for the area.

'This has the potential to be that anchor so why oh why have we got to the this stage where the proposals are not acceptable.

'It is incredibly frustrating in terms of the fact that this is something that could be so good for the city but has so many flaws. I would love it to happen but I do not think it can. There are just too many things wrong with it.'

The innovative scheme on the site of the former Woolworth's and current 99p Store, would have seen a doctor's surgery, dentists, opticians, physiotherapists and a pharmacy all under one roof.

A 27-bed care home and 32-bed nursing home would be built on the upper floors in addition to 24 assisted living flats.

The committee's chairman Councillor Jim Fleming said that the height of the proposed structure would not assist in getting rid of nitrogen dioxide from one of the city's main arteries.

London Road was recently named one of the worst spots in the city for air quality and Cllr Fleming said that the fact the designs would not combat this was grounds for refusal alone.

Officers told councillors that they supported the idea of the scheme in principle but that the proposals breached too many council policies regarding air quality, parking and layout.

Defending the scheme, Donald Boddy of The Project Support Practice said: 'The criticism of this scheme is totally unfair. I have been totally perplexed with how our discussions with officers has got us here to this point.'

Mr Boddy previously told The News that the scheme would assist in the 'rejuvenation' of North End and that they had plenty of positive feedback from council officers during discussions about the project.

Steve Harris, a consultant for the project added: 'The concept of this scheme is years ahead of its time.'