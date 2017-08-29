Fundraiser to do abseil in memory of close friend

KIND Tim Green is taking his fundraising to new heights in memory of his childhood friend.

The charity worker will be abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower in memory of Tom Prince who died from a secondary brain tumour on the eve of his 16th birthday.

Tim, from Portsmouth, works at Brain Tumour Research as a community fundraising manager to help others going through what his close friend Tom experienced.

He will be taking on the 100m abseil next month.

Tim said: ‘I lost my best friend Tom Prince at the age of 16 to a secondary brain tumour after he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

‘I know too well the devastation that this disease can cause.

‘We would encourage anyone that’s had their lives touched by this disease or would like to support the charity to get in touch and get involved.’

Tim is hoping to raise £1,000 for vital research into brain tumours which kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

But despite this, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the disease.

Tim added: ‘The money raised from the abseil will help to fund the work at our four centres of excellence, including our flagship centre at the University of Portsmouth.

‘This is where world-leading research into the causes of brain tumours and improving treatments is taking place.’

As previously reported in The News Tom, from Southsea, died in 2004 from osetosarcoma.

His parents Adele and Clinton set up the Tom Prince Cancer Trust in his memory and have raised more than £1m.

To help raise funds, they organised Blue Day which saw schools and businesses in the Portsmouth area dress in blue.

Anyone wanting to join Tim in the abseil on September 9 have until August 31 to apply. Participants must be aged over 18.

For more information email tim@braintumourresearch.org.