Fundraiser to raise cash for QA Hospital at Great South Run

DEDICATED fundraiser Tom Ingram is preparing to take part in the Great South Run this week.

He is raising money for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity in memory of his mum Karen who died from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, aged 40.

In 2008, Tom raised £3,500 for Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, to thank staff who cared for his mum.

He said: ‘I am delighted to be joining forces with QA Hospital again to fund new cancer research equipment and to support cancer patients.’

The Great South Run is on Sunday in Southsea. To donate to Tom visit justgiving.com/fundraising/IngramFound.