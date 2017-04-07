Fundraising night makes a return to Indian takeaway

CURRY lovers will be able to tuck into their favourite meal while helping raise money for a good cause.

Indian takeaway Gandhi, in Anjou Crescent, Fareham, puts on an annual fundraising night to raise money for good causes.

Last year, the event raised more than £1,500 for three charities – Cancer Research UK, The Dave Wellman Cancer Trust and Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, known as GAFIRS.

Abu-Suyeb Tanzam, who owns the takeaway, said it was one of the highlights of his year. ‘I have been here for such a long time and always get great support from the community, that’s why I wanted to do something to give something back,’ he said.

‘We have a tremendous relationship with our customers and I believe it’s important for us to work together and show support for some worthy causes.’

Abu donates everything earned from the night – plus he fundraises for Cancer Research UK in the takeaway throughout the year.

Abu said: ‘Every day, week or month I hear news about people who have been affected by cancer. They are really good people who are suffering with the disease, that’s why I thought that I must do something to help and to raise money for research.’

Mr Tanzam has held this annual event for the past nine years and has owned the restaurant for the last 28 years. He said he was impressed by his customers who donated before the event and during the event, as well as paying for their meal.

This year the event will take place on April 24 from 5pm.

Proceeds will be split between two charities chosen by the Mayor of Fareham Councillor Connie Hockley – a local youth work charity that was founded in 2011 called Y Services and breast cancer charity Wessex Haven that opened a centre in Titchfield in October 2015 – and Cancer Research UK.

Cllr Hockley will open the doors at 5pm. For more information call (01329) 842183.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.