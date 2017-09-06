Garden centre donates items to build outdoor space for Petersfield hospital patients

MEDICAL staff are giving their thanks to volunteers who helped transform a garden, making it suitable for patients to enjoy.

Petersfield Community Hospital put out a plea for seeds, tools and other garden equipment to build a rehabilitation garden area for its patients getting ready to return home.

Rake Garden Centre, part of the Wyevale brand, got in touch with Julie-Ann James, a health and wellbeing co-ordinator at the hospital, to offer its services.

She said: ‘Simon from Wyevale heard about my plea and came into the hospital asking what we really needed.

‘For me it was important to have some raised beds for the patients so their wheelchairs or chairs could be placed under, allowing them to fully participate in the garden.

‘Simon had some ideas and said he would make a plan and try and get other contractors on board to revamp one of the garden sides, which was just a stretch of grass with overgrown hedging.’

Thanks to Simon and a group of volunteers the project saw a new paved area built, a pergola put up, raised beds suitable for wheelchairs and planters.

To say thanks, an opening party is being held on Friday at 2pm.