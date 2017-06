AN AMBULANCE service is inviting people to have their say to help shape its future.

South Central Ambulance Service, which serves Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, is holding an event for healthcare professionals and the public to comment on the service and any improvements they would like to see.

The forum meeting is being held on June 21 at Healthwatch Southampton, at Kingsland Square.

It takes place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.