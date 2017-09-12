Golf day raises cash for QA Hospital’s Da Vinci robot

Have your say

A CHARITY golf day raised nearly £2,000 for the Da Vinci robot.

Michael and Sue Blandford chose the Rocky Appeal after Michael had an operation using the surgical robot at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The couple, from the Isle of Wight, held the golf day at Osbourne Golf Club.

Michael said: ‘I just wanted to do something, knowing I had the support of club members who have also had surgery using the Da Vinci robot. We’ve got our own little club on the island.

‘We got huge support from the golf club and really good donations.’