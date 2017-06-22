Gosport scheme helps 250 people get help for range of issues

MORE than 250 patients have been helped by a scheme which advises them where they can get support for a range of issues.

The Surgery Signposters scheme, which began at Waterside Medical Centre in Gosport, had seen 255 people by the end of April.

Launching in October 2015, the service has volunteers who advise people how they could benefit from non-clinical help to combat issues such as loneliness, dementia, arthritis, debt, and parenting problems.

The scheme has been so successful it now runs from two additional practices – Gosport Medical Centre in Bury Road and the Brune Medical Centre.

Dr David Chilvers, a Waterside GP who chairs Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group, said: ‘It’s great to think more than 250 people have been helped by the trained volunteers since the scheme started.

‘Hopefully they have had their lives improved as a result of the support they have received.’

The service is run by Gosport Voluntary Action on behalf of Fareham and Gosport CCG.