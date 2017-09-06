Gosport woman, 20, completes fun walk for charity

Have your say

A WOMAN has overcome her disability to complete the world’s first fully accessible fun run.

Ailsa Speak, who suffers from cerebral palsy, represented the south east in the event, taking on the 1km challenge to raise money for charity.

Ailsa, from Gosport, regularly attends the Portsmouth Whizz-Kidz club and opted to do the run in support of them.

Senior events fundraising manager for Whizz-Kidz Cecilia Magill said: ‘A huge thank you goes to Ailsa for raising funds for Whizz-Kids.

‘It was great to see such an inclusive event and everyone getting involved.’

Ailsa, 20, has raised £636. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ailsa-speak.