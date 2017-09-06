Search

Gosport woman, 20, completes fun walk for charity

The Sola family  dad Ben and mum Sally with Thomas (four) and Alexander (one) Picture by Antony Thompson, Thousand Word Media

Parents praise QA Hospital for saving life of mum and son

0
Have your say

A WOMAN has overcome her disability to complete the world’s first fully accessible fun run.

Ailsa Speak, who suffers from cerebral palsy, represented the south east in the event, taking on the 1km challenge to raise money for charity.

Ailsa, from Gosport, regularly attends the Portsmouth Whizz-Kidz club and opted to do the run in support of them.

Senior events fundraising manager for Whizz-Kidz Cecilia Magill said: ‘A huge thank you goes to Ailsa for raising funds for Whizz-Kids.

‘It was great to see such an inclusive event and everyone getting involved.’

Ailsa, 20, has raised £636. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ailsa-speak.