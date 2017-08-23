Gosport woman with cerebral palsy to take part in London fun run

HAVING cerebral palsy has not stopped Ailsa Speak wanting to help disabled children.

The 20-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, will be taking part in Parallel London – a fun run to raise cash for children and young people with disabilities.

It will be the second time Ailsa has taken part in the event, at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London on September 3. Last year, she completed the 1km challenge with Whizz-Kidz and was able to cross the line standing thanks to the help of her mum.

And Ailsa, from Gosport, is looking forward to taking on the fun run again. She said: ‘Last year, I took part in the challenge with Whizz-Kidz, walking the final 50m with my mum to cross the finish line standing. This was an amazing moment for me and an incredible achievement.

‘I am so excited to be fundraising for Whizz-Kidz again and be coming back to repeat the 1km challenge with my mum and two friends.’

Ailsa is a regular attendee of Whizz-Kidz Ambassador Club in Portsmouth.

As a young wheelchair user, she also writes a blog about her experiences and to raise awareness and help to create more activities for disabled people who do not have the use of their hands.

She added: ‘I feel my confidence has grown since I started Whizz-Kidz because a few years ago, I would not have talked to new people very much at all. Now I don’t mind and I am much more confident.’

Ailsa will be joined by several ambassadors and celebrities at Parallel London including Channel 4 sports reporter and Whizz-Kidz patron Jordan Jarrett-Bryan, actress Samantha Renke and former England U21s rugby player Matt Hampton, who became a tetraplegic after an injury during scrum practice.

Jordan Jarrett-Bryan has a prosthetic leg after being born without the fibula bone in his right leg and a deformed foot. He said: ‘London’s 2012 Paralympics and this year’s Para Athletics have paved the way in helping disabled people feel included within sport and activity.

‘Parallel has gone one step further in the wake of this fantastic legacy, as an event that encourages everyone to take part, no matter what your age or ability. I am delighted to be running alongside Ailsa for Whizz-Kidz.’