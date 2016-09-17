Grab a ticket for the Halloween ball

Book your tickets now for a scary charity ball.

The Rainbow Centre in Fareham is hosting a Halloween party at the Marriott hotel in North Harbour, Portsmouth, on October 21.

Swinton Insurance in Fareham is sponsoring the event and tickets are on sale now at £55 per person.

The price includes a welcome drink, and a three-course meal with wine followed by tea and coffee.

Dancing will continue until the early hours of the morning with Take Note, a seven-piece band.

Book tickets at rainbowcentre.org.