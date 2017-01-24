Group donate equipment to Cosham hospital

NEW equipment has been donated to the endoscopy department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The league of friends group from the hospital donated the two machines, including a capsule recorder to take pictures of the digestive tract and a PH manometry tester which measures how well the muscles of the food pipe work. Christine Lindley, lead nurse for capsule endoscopy, said: ‘This new equipment enables us to ensure our patients have their procedures done without delay.

‘It also enables definitive diagnosis and makes treatment much easier.’