Group from Portsmouth will walk 33 miles to raise cash for Charlie’s charity

WOMEN will be walking more than 30 miles between two hospitals to raise money for charity.

The group of 40 are fundraising for Kicking Cancer for Charlie – a charity set up for Charlie Harris who has leukaemia.

The seven-year-old, from Hilsea, has been treated for the illness for the last three years but has another three years ahead of him.

His charity raises money for other sick kids and has raised more than £9,000.

Marie, Charlie’s mum, organised the walk which starts at Southampton General Hospital and ends at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

At the end of the 33-mile walk, on September 9, there will also be a toy donation for the children’s ward at QA Hospital.

Anyone interested in taking part or anyone with new toys to donate should email kickingC4charlie@gmail.com.

To follow Charlie’s story visit facebook.com/KickingCancerForCharlie2016.