Group of people help save man’s life and say knowing CPR is crucial

WHEN Tina Dilks learnt how to do first aid, she hoped she would not need to use it.

But the yoga instructor was called into action this week when she and several others helped save a man’s life.

Tina, from Southsea, was driving down Milton Road on Tuesday morning when she saw a man slumped over at a bus stop. She turned her car around and rushed to help.

When she arrived David Lambert, who works in Oure Grounds Coffee cafe at Milton Village Hall, was doing CPR.

Tina said: ‘I asked David if he wanted me to take over doing the CPR. Once I had, he ran to the hall which has got a defibrillator.

‘While I did CPR, there was a young person on the phone speaking to the ambulance service while a young man helped me by checking for a pulse and keeping the gentleman’s head up.’

After a few minutes, paramedics turned up and took over the care of the man who was taken to hospital.

David said: ‘It was a team effort calling the ambulance and lifting him to the ground.

‘After returning to the cafe I was feeling somewhat shaken, I simply prayed that he would make it.’

Three days after the incident, Tina said what happened still makes her upset but she is glad she knew first aid and could help.

‘As a yoga instructor, I have to be first aid trained and I did a refreshment course last November,’ she said.

‘While learning, you hope you won’t have to use the skills but you never know when you might need to save someone’s life.

‘Everyone should know basic CPR. It is so important and could save someone.’

David agreed. He added: ‘It made me think how important it is for all of us to regularly attend first aid courses.

‘It is three years since I went on one and I found I didn’t really think but simply reacted to the situation.’

Tina also said how important it was to have a public access defibrillator close by.

‘Even though we didn’t need it, it was a relief to know it was there if we did,’ she said.

‘It is crucial people know where the nearest one is.’

Tina added: ‘I am grateful I had the other people to support me. I was so glad I wasn’t alone and it was a team effort to help this man.’

The man was rushed to QA and was later transferred out of the emergency department and into the cardiac care ward.

South Coast Ambulance Service paramedic James O’Kennedy, one of the team who was at the incident, said: ‘Bystander CPR will always give a patient a much stronger chance of survival and recovery compared to patients who do not receive any chest compressions prior to the arrival of the ambulance service. By having the confidence and knowledge of how to perform CPR, the members of the public who stopped and helped the patient gave him the best possible chance of survival in the circumstances.’