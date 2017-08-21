Search

Groups in Portsmouth area apply for cash to run mental health schemes

NEARLY 40 groups have applied for cash for projects on mental health in youngsters.

Groups from Portsmouth and the surrounding area requested a total of £206,823 from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation.

The 38 organisations will receive grants up to £6,000 for the prevention and treatment of mental health issues for youngsters.

Chief executive Jakes Ferguson said: ‘This is the first time we have run a youth mental health-themed grant programme. This overwhelming response identifies there is a need for support.’