Hairdressers put on a fabulous summer fair in Milton

Ellice Humphrey, Jesse Steele, five, Elsie Wilson, five, and Jack Wilson enjoying the sun at the summer fair

QA's summer fayre poster

A cancer charity has benefited to the tune of almost £1,000 as hundreds turned out for summer fair.

Each year the staff at Hi-lites hair and beauty salon, in Eastney Road, fundraise for a different good cause.

Matilda, three, with Dan Gall, Faye and Bridgett, one, at Milton Park summer fair

This year they chose Macmillan cancer support and kicked off the fundraising with a summer fair in the grounds of Milton Junior School.

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy dog shows and dance shows in the sunshine.

Alison Irish, the owner of Hi-lites, said: ‘This is the first time we’ve held a summer fair and it exceeded all our expectations. It was a huge success.

‘It is so nice to see that so many people wanted to donate and make a difference to those suffering cancer.’

The fantastic team from Hi-lites who organised the summer fair - Tina Duah, Holly Docherty, Jo Gabriel and Alison Irish

A black tie ball is being held on Saturday and a fun day at the salon in August – when all haircuts will cost just £5.

Joshua Brown, four, has a go at putting

Jenny Yau, Alicia, four, and Paul Croager having lots of fun

Andy Cleall, Sadie Morris, Oliver, nine, and Bradley Armstrong, seven, having a great day out

Families make the most of the fun at Hi-lites summer fair at Milton Park Junior School

The dancers from Kinetic Acadamy put on a fantastic show

The Portsmouth Warriors show off some moves

Brave Jacob Offer, 11, gets to grips with Cranberry the red tail boa

Janet Graves with her pet pooch, Buster

