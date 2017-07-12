Hairdressers put on a fabulous summer fair in Milton

A cancer charity has benefited to the tune of almost £1,000 as hundreds turned out for summer fair.

Each year the staff at Hi-lites hair and beauty salon, in Eastney Road, fundraise for a different good cause.

Matilda, three, with Dan Gall, Faye and Bridgett, one, at Milton Park summer fair

This year they chose Macmillan cancer support and kicked off the fundraising with a summer fair in the grounds of Milton Junior School.

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy dog shows and dance shows in the sunshine.

Alison Irish, the owner of Hi-lites, said: ‘This is the first time we’ve held a summer fair and it exceeded all our expectations. It was a huge success.

‘It is so nice to see that so many people wanted to donate and make a difference to those suffering cancer.’

The fantastic team from Hi-lites who organised the summer fair - Tina Duah, Holly Docherty, Jo Gabriel and Alison Irish

A black tie ball is being held on Saturday and a fun day at the salon in August – when all haircuts will cost just £5.

