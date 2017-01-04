Hampshire council supports healthy living quiz

A COUNCIL has thrown its support behind a campaign for middle-aged people to get healthy this new year.

Hampshire County Council is encouraging people aged 40 to 60 to take part in Public Health England’s How Are You? quiz.

As previously reported in The News, the quiz takes lifestyle information, gives you a health score and then links to free localised, personalised information, apps and tools.

It comes as figures revealed eight out of 10 adults in the south east are either overweight, exceed alcohol guidelines or are physically inactive.

Councillor Patricia Stallard, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for health and public health, said: ‘As we start the new year, it’s easy to get caught up with your busy day-to-day life and supporting your family, which means finding time to look after your own health can be difficult.

‘The How Are You? quiz gives you a rapid health MOT and pointers to help you become healthier.’

To take the quiz visit nhs.uk/ oneyou/how-are-you.