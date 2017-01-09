Hampshire health trust launches new medical research in partnership with residents

SOLENT NHS Trust has recruited care homes in Portsmouth to help with medical research into antibiotic resistance.

The study sees residents and staff giving samples from their nose and throats for analysis.

Some 18 residents and five members of staff at Latham Lodge, Purbrook are finding out about germs and bacteria in the upper airways that cause illnesses such as sepsis and meningitis.

Dr Sarah Williams, associate director for research and clinical effectiveness, said: ‘This is an exciting research project, working in partnership with local communities. Care homes in the city are an integral part of this. Research is about finding new knowledge and improving care and it is important that all staff and patients can participate.

‘The ‘‘SMART’’ study is one of a series of projects that we are delivering with homes such as Latham Lodge.’