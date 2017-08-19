Hayling Island diabetes charity shortlisted for award

Have your say

A CHARITY supporting people with diabetes and researching the condition has been shortlisted for an award.

The Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation, on Hayling Island, is up for a Quality in Care award in the Empowering People with Diabetes category.

The nomination follows its wellness events that were launched by the national organisation in the south and have now been rolled out across the country.

Charity chief executive Sarah Bone said: ‘We are very proud to have been shortlisted.

‘We have worked very hard to measure the effectiveness of these events for people living with diabetes.

‘Professor Kath Barnard, a member of our research advisor board, has conducted a two-year research project for us with a number of event attendees.

‘Her detailed report demonstrates how much the events improve delegates’ diabetes self-management skills which we know leads to better long-term health and wellbeing outcomes.’

The Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation first started its events in 2001 providing a number of workshops, residential weekends and activity holidays focused on providing expert health information in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The Diabetes Wellness Day format has been running for the last nine years, initially in the south of the country.

Each day is supported by regional diabetes healthcare professionals with a programme of talks and an exhibition space.