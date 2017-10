Have your say

A HEALTH, wellbeing and spirit fair will be taking place in Gosport this weekend.

On Sunday, October 8, Thorngate Halls will be playing host to the fair from 10am-6pm, which has been organised by Angela Hurst.

Stalls have been confirmed for Gosport Leisure Centre, Slimming World and massage therapists.

Entry is £2 per person on the door, with free entry for children.