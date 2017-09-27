Health drop-ins and seminars for free at council event

A RANGE of free health activities aimed at boosting public health will be available as part of a wellbeing day next month.

Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with BH Live, is offering a series of events on October 11 at Portsmouth Central Library.

They will begin with a nutritional seminar from 11am, followed by flexibility workshop at 12pm, an informative talk at 1pm and then the official opening of the well-being zone at 1.30pm.

This will be followed by a talk at 2pm before a Q&A session on health and well-being at 2.30pm.