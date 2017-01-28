Hospital staff selling gloves to raise awareness

MORE than 250 knitted gloves will be on sale next week as a hospital takes part in a national awareness day.

Staff from the rheumatology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, are selling the colourful gloves and mittens on February 1 as part of Funky Glove Day.

The public and other hospital staff are being encouraged to buy the knitted goods in the main entrance between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

The aim of the day is to raise awareness of Raynaud’s Disease,

which affects blood supply to certain parts of the body – usually the fingers and toes.