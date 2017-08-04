Identity cards for brain injury survivors welcomed by Portsmouth charity

NEW identity cards for people with brain injuries have been rolled out across the country.

The scheme was introduced by Headway UK, a charity supporting people with brain injuries.

The cards can be personalised to people and are designed to help police officers and staff more easily identify brain injury survivors.

Headway Portsmouth and South East Hampshire has welcomed the project which was launched by HRH Prince Harry.

Cailey Chapman, sessional support worker at the Portsmouth branch, said: ‘This is a great initiative that Headway UK have launched and each card is personalised to the individual.

‘And more than 80 per cent of our service now have one and feel more comfortable and confident carrying one as piece of mind and personal reassurance.

‘With the new launch this is now open to all brain injury survivors from the age of 18 and over and now no longer has to be completed through Headway.’

For more details visit headway.org.uk.