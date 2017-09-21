Increase in vaccination coverage across city

COVERAGE of measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations has reached a new high across the country.

NHS Digital said 95 per cent of children are having their first MMR vaccination by the age of five.

But Hampshire County Council’s area is lagging behind at 93 per cent coverage – while in Portsmouth the coverage is 96.7 per cent.

An NHS Digital spokesman said: ‘Statistics published today by NHS Digital, show that the proportion of children receiving the MMR1 vaccine by age five has increased year on year since 2006-07. Coverage was 95 per cent in 2016-17 compared with 94.8 per cent for 2015-16.

‘Coverage of the MMR1 vaccine by a child’s second birthday has decreased in 2016-17 for the third year in a row to 91.6 per cent.’

The figures also show that 89.6 per cent of children in England received the rotavirus vaccine before their first birthday during 2016-17.

In Portsmouth, 94.1 per cent of children have the vaccine at one, with 94.7 per cent in Hampshire.