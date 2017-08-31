Interserve make £1.4m on PFI contract to provide services for Portsmouth City Council

Have your say

A COMPANY providing respite and day care facilities in the city made a significant pre-tax profit, new figures show.

According to the Centre for Health and the Public Interest, construction company Interserve made £1.4m in pre-tax profit after being paid £4.7m by Portsmouth City Council to assist in the provision of new residential care and day care facilities across the city.

It equates to 29 per cent of the payment into a pre-tax profit.

Paid between 2010 and 2015, the funds were part of an NHS private finance initiative (PFI) contract.

A PFI is a method of paying for public infrastructure projects using private capital.

The figures were included in a report published yesterday which found that companies that have built NHS hospitals under PFI schemes across the country over the past six years are poised to make almost £1bn more over the next five years.

Under the NHS scheme, companies provide money for new hospitals then charge annual fees.

Portsmouth City Council chose not to comment on the report.