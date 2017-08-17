Its time to make all those miles count...

PULL on your trainers, dust off the bicycle and wash the sand out of your swimwear.

That’s the message from the British Red Cross, which is looking for people in Portsmouth to take on the Miles For Refugees challenge in September

Participants choose a distance from 22 to 2,700 miles and then, throughout September, walk, swim, cycle or run to reach their target.

Entry to the event costs £10 with a sponsorship target of £100, with the money raised supporting the Red Cross’ Family Reunion work.

Red Cross events team manager, Kerry Thomas said: ‘Miles For Refugees is an event for everyone.

‘Whether you are a marathon runner, a long-distance cyclist, someone who walks the dog each morning, or are trying to motivate yourself to go swimming more regularly, you can sign up and challenge yourself.’

Alex Fraser, UK director of Red Cross refugee services, said: ‘Last year we reunited 2,000 people with their families – this initiative could help us to reunite many more.’