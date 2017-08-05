Join the family fitness weekend

Have your say

THE team at CrossFit Fareham will be unveiling their brand new facility with a family fitness weekend.

There is a schedule of free taster sessions running throughout both days including CrossFit, Crossfit Kids, ladies only and Olympic Weightlifting plus a bouncy castle, BBQ a and live screening of the 2017 CrossFit games will also provide entertainment.

The event takes place at Unit 2, Kiln Acre Business Park between August 5 and 6 from 1pm until 4pm.