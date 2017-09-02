Join the fight against cancer

MEMBERS of a cancer support group are urging local residents to back a national leukaemia campaign.

Portsmouth haematology support group are backing Leukaemia Care’s #spotleukaemia campaign for blood cancer awareness month, which is held during the month of September.

Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, Head of Campaigns and Advocacy for the charity, said: ‘The #spotleukaemia campaign seeks to empower members of the public to be able to talk to GPs about their suspicions. We would urge everybody to get involved.’

People can get involved by ordering an awareness ribbon from the Leukaemia Care website and a symptoms card.

For more information visitleukaemiacare.org.uk/spot-leukaemia