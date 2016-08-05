Law firm proud to be sponsor of The News Best of Health Awards

Legal firm Irwin Mitchell is proud to be involved in celebrating health heroes for a second year running.

The company is a sponsor for The News Best of Health awards, which recognise people in the health sector who go above and beyond.

Like last year, it is involved in our Hospital Nurse of the Year category.

The category is for nurses who work inside a hospital setting only who have excellent bedside manner and have reassured patients and their families.

Guy Darlaston, the regional managing partner for the Irwin Mitchell Southampton office, said: ‘We are very proud to support the Best of Health Awards for the second year.

‘Our legal teams help and provide advice to numerous clients on the south coast who have sustained life-changing injuries.

‘The support that is provided by NHS doctors, nurses and other health care professionals is vital in the road to recovery and rehabilitation for our clients.

‘These awards quite rightly recognise and celebrate the NHS’s hard work and dedication provided to our clients and the community.’

Irwin Mitchell deals with legal cases across the country, helping small and medium businesses as well as individuals.

It is the 11th largest law firm in the UK and amongst the top 50 in Europe.

All entries for the Best of Health Awards will be considered by a panel of judges, who will pick winners and runners-up.

The 12 categories aim to cover a range of professions from paramedics to community nurses.

A full nomination list will feature in The News before the awards night takes place at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on Friday, October 14.

If you know a health hero, check out the awards list below and nominate them for a News’ Best of Health award by using the coupon provided. You can then send it to: Ellie Pilmoor, Best of Health Awards, The News, 1000 Lakeside, Western Road, North Harbour, Portsmouth PO6 3EN.

The deadline to submit your nominations is Friday, September 9. Please provide full details of yourself and your nominee.