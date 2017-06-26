Learn about mindfulness at free event in Portsmouth

PEOPLE can learn more about mindfulness in a free session next month.

Solent NHS Trust, which runs health services in Portsmouth, is holding the event for people to learn about the psychological process. It has become popular recently and is described as ‘bringing someone’s attention to the internal experiences occurring in the present moment.’

The free event will be led by psychotherapists Clive Everist and Miles Wrightman. It is being held on July 26 in the Lord Mayor’s banqueting room at Portsmouth Guildhall between 6pm and 8pm.

For more information or to register, call (023) 9289 2920.